Ayushman Arogya Mandirs strengthening fight against cancer: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs is strengthening the fight against cancer in India, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Cancer Day on Wednesday.

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer and the advancements in technology to fight it.

As per ICMR’s National Cancer Registry estimates, India recorded over 15.3 lakh new cancer cases in 2024 and around 8–8.7 lakh deaths, against a global burden of 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022.