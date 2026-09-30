Ayush services sector supports 1.76 million jobs and records 16.91% annual growth, says government

“The findings of this landmark study affirm that Ayush is not merely a cultural inheritance but a dynamic and high-growth engine of India’s economy. The Ayush sector is poised to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, wellness, employment and global economic engagement, while contributing to our vision of a healthy and self-reliant India,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.