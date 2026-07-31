AYUSH ministry partners with IndiaAI to accelerate innovation, research

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush has signed a memorandum of understanding with IndiaAI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to accelerate AI‑driven innovation in the Ayush sector, strengthen research, digital health and capacity building, an official statement said on Friday.

Further, the Ministry of Ayush will onboard the AIKosh platform for sharing eligible health research artefacts, including datasets, metadata, AI models, toolkits and relevant use cases.

This integration is expected to facilitate greater collaboration, innovation and responsible development of AI solutions for the Ayush sector, the statement said.