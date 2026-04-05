Ayurveda’s guide to staying cool

As temperatures rise and the sun grows harsher each day, Greeshma Ritu begins to test both body and mind. Staying cool, therefore, is not just about physical relief but about maintaining balance in every sense—physical, mental or even emotional. Ayurveda offers simple, time-tested guidance to navigate this intense season with ease and awareness.

Greeshma Ritu, the summer according to Ayurveda, follows Vasantha Ritu (spring), a time when Kapha dosha naturally increases in the body, often making it more prone to illness. Ayurveda recommends seasonal cleansing practices such as Vamana during this period. As spring transitions into summer, the sun begins to draw moisture from the earth. This leads to Kapha kshaya (depletion of Kapha) and Vata kopa (aggravation of Vata). As a result, the body becomes weaker and requires careful attention through proper aahara (diet) and vihara (lifestyle).

During summer, food choices play a key role in maintaining balance. Ayurveda suggests consuming foods that are swadu (sweet), sheetha (cool), and drava (liquid in nature). These help counteract the drying and heating effects of the season. Spicy, sour, and salty foods should be reduced, as they can increase internal heat. Similarly, intense physical activity should be replaced with mild exercises to avoid exhaustion. Alcohol and fermented drinks are also best avoided, as they can further disturb the body’s equilibrium.

To remain disease-free, simple daily practices can be very effective. The use of diluted milk and moderate amounts of ghee is recommended to keep Pitta dosha under control. Spending time in cool environments during the day and exposure to the gentle cooling rays of the moon at night are also beneficial. External application of cooling substances such as sandalwood paste, especially on the forehead and joints, helps reduce body heat.

One of the most effective cooling practices is head oil therapy. Applying oil to the scalp helps regulate body temperature and calm the system. Coconut oil is particularly recommended due to its natural ability to pacify Pitta. A simple routine of applying coconut oil, gently massaging for 5-10 minutes, and washing with normal water can be followed regularly. Traditional Ayurvedic oils such as Nalpamaradi Kera Tailam, Chandanadi Tailam, and Balaguluchyadi Tailam are also commonly used during summer for this purpose.

Hydration is another essential aspect of summer care. Water stored in earthen pots naturally stays cool and is considered ideal for daily use. Refrigerated water may be consumed, but extremely chilled water should be avoided. Adding natural cooling ingredients like dried amla (gooseberry) or ramacham (vetiver) to stored water enhances its benefits by reducing body heat and thirst. Ayurveda also recommends paanajal, medicated water prepared by boiling herbs in water, and then cooling it before consumption.

The surroundings can also influence how the body experiences heat. Growing plants with white flowers like jasmine, lily, and white lotus around the home can create a naturally soothing environment. Sprinkling water on terraces or open spaces can help reduce ambient temperature. These natural methods are considered healthier alternatives to excessive reliance on air conditioning.

Practices such as Sheetali pranayama, Nadishuddhi pranayama, and gentle sookshma vyayama help maintain emotional balance. Bathing with water infused with ramacham or washing the head with amla-soaked water can provide relaxation. Wearing cooling crystal beads like Sphatika mani and using soothing natural fragrances are also recommended. A supportive social environment and avoiding stressful situations further contribute to inner calm.

Summer, when approached with awareness, can become a season of balance rather than discomfort. Let us cool our summer through Ayurveda.

This story has been written by Dr Ramya Alakkal of The New Indian Express.