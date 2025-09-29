Ayurveda to be integrated into school and college curricula: AYUSH minister

The Centre is planning to introduce Ayurveda into health education programs across schools and higher education institutions, AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav has announced.

According to the minister, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are collaborating to develop course modules that will help students connect with the principles of holistic health.

Several states, including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, have already incorporated the Indian knowledge system into school education, Jadhav noted.

“Discussions are underway with NCERT and UGC for preparing course modules for the school education and higher education,” he told PTI recently.

On efforts to promote Ayurveda globally, Jadhav emphasised the ministry’s focus on evidence-based research.

“High-quality clinical trials are being conducted through the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and other research institutions. In partnership with WHO, standards are being set to further strengthen the scientific credibility of Ayurvedic treatments,” he said.

Strengthening public health infrastructure

Under the National AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) Mission, AYUSH doctors are being deployed in Health and Wellness Centres, particularly in rural and remote areas, to improve access to primary healthcare, added PTI.

“We have not only established AYUSH systems with scientific evidence, but also succeeded in spreading them to the masses and gaining global acceptance. From giving Yoga a global identity to the establishment of the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine, and through initiatives like International Yoga Day, AYUSH Chairs, and international Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), we have made historic achievements for global holistic health,” he said.