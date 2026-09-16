Ayurveda evolving through research and innovation, says Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi: Ayurveda is being advanced through evidence, research, and innovation, and is being viewed through the comprehensive lens of holistic health and well-being, Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav has said.

The Minister told ANI that adding that Ayurveda Day will be celebrated on September 23 with theme 'Ayurveda for a Healthy Future’

“This year, we are celebrating the 11th Ayurveda Day, and the theme for this occasion is 'Ayurveda for a Healthy Future.' Based on this theme, programs have been underway for several days across the country, organised by our Ministry of AYUSH as well as numerous Ayurveda institutes. The overarching vision this year is 'One Health, One Future'," he said.



The theme ‘Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow’, comes at a time when India is seeking to connect its centuries-old knowledge system with modern research, quality standards and international healthcare frameworks.



Over the past decade, the Ayush sector has witnessed significant economic expansion, creating a stronger foundation for the growth and wider adoption of Ayurveda. The Ayush market grew from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 43.4 billion in 2023, while Ayush exports increased from USD 1.09 billion to USD 2.16 billion during the same period. Government initiatives have also focused on strengthening MSMEs and startups, helping create a broader ecosystem for entrepreneurship, innovation and investment in the sector.