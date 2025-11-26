Ayodhya is 'very special' to me: South Korean Lawmaker traces her ancestry to Indian princess

South Korean lawmaker Jaewon Kim, who serves in the National Assembly of Korea, highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between India and Korea, describing Ayodhya as a place of personal and symbolic significance.



Speaking about the longstanding cultural bond rooted in shared lineage, Kim told ANI, "Ayodhya is a very special place, a very symbolic place to me.

The Indian princess, my grand, grand, grandmother, the ancestors, taking that kind of pioneering and telling the spirit and with that kind of cultural open-mindedness, respect for the other unknown culture. She came to Korea, and my grand, grand, grandfather, with respect to the other cultures from India, understood and accepted her."

