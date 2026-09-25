Ayodhya schools closed for a day amid heavy rainfall forecast

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya district administration has declared a holiday in all schools, from nursery to intermediate level, across all boards on September 25, in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall for the district.

According to an order issued on the directions of the District Magistrate, all concerned authorities have been asked to strictly ensure compliance with the order.



The order has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer, Ayodhya, and the District School Inspector, Ayodhya.



Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the water level of the River Ganga has receded below the warning mark, resulting in a significant accumulation of silt along the ghats in Varanasi.