Bangladesh row reaches UN doorstep as Geneva protest targets rights violations

Geneva [Switzerland], March 27 (ANI): Supporters and members of the Bangladesh Awami League staged a protest outside the United Nations premises in Geneva during the 61st session of the Human Rights Council, raising concerns over the political situation in Bangladesh.

Protesters gathered near the UN complex, holding demonstrations and shouting slogans against the current government in Bangladesh. They alleged a ban on the Awami League, attacks on minority communities, and a lack of press freedom in the country.

Addressing the gathering, speakers claimed that since August 5, 2024, Bangladesh has witnessed widespread human rights violations, including alleged killings of political workers, journalists, intellectuals, and members of various professions. They also accused authorities of carrying out detentions and custodial torture without due legal process.

The protesters further alleged that major political parties, including the Awami League and other secular groups, were excluded from the electoral process. They described the elections held on February 12 as "divisive" and lacking credibility.

The demonstration was organized by a coalition of human rights and civil society groups, who called for the restoration of constitutional rights, democracy, and the rule of law in Bangladesh.

The protest coincided with ongoing discussions at the UN Human Rights Council, where global rights issues are being reviewed.