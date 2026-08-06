Avoid Kanwar Yatra routes: Darul Uloom Deoband issues advisory for students

Saharanpur: Darul Uloom Deoband, the prominent Islamic seminary, has issued a special advisory for its students during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, asking them to avoid unnecessary movement on kanwar routes and crowded areas as a precautionary measure.
In a written order issued on Wednesday evening, hostel in-charge Maulana Ashraf Abbas said the advisory has been issued to ensure the safety of students and maintain discipline during the annual pilgrimage.
Students have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly on kanwar routes and the GT Road, and to venture out only if absolutely essential.
The advisory also directs students undertaking essential travel to use only reserved railway coaches and to carry their Darul Uloom-issued identity cards at all times.
It further said no student will be allowed to enter the campus after sunset without producing the institution-issued identity card.
The seminary said the measures were aimed at ensuring students' safety and facilitating orderly movement during the Kanwar Yatra.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.