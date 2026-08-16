Avadh Ojha welcomes PM Modi’s AI training plan, stresses need for quality teachers

New Delhi: Educator Avadh Ojha has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on artificial intelligence (AI) training and free coaching for students, while emphasising that such initiatives can succeed only with strong teachers and effective implementation of government policies.
Speaking in Haridwar on Sunday, Ojha described the Prime Minister’s announcement as a positive step but said providing educational resources alone would not be sufficient. According to him, India also needs to focus on developing a highly skilled and effective teaching workforce to ensure that students benefit fully from government initiatives.
Ojha questioned the impact of large investments in education if the country is unable to retain or attract its brightest minds to the teaching profession. He argued that the quality of teachers would play a crucial role in determining whether initiatives related to AI training and free coaching achieve their intended outcomes.
He also raised concerns about the gap between policy announcements and their implementation. Referring to historical rulers, Ojha said the government should focus not only on creating strong policies but also on ensuring that they are implemented effectively.
His comments came a day after Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, announced plans to develop a network connecting digital public infrastructure with teachers and educators. The initiative aims to provide free coaching to students preparing for various competitive examinations.
Modi said the move was intended to reduce the financial pressure on families, particularly those from poor and middle-class backgrounds, who spend significant amounts on coaching. He noted that the growing dependence on coaching centres has become a major financial burden for many families.
Ojha also spoke about the emergence of the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), calling the development positive while recommending that the organisation include experienced individuals in an advisory role. He suggested creating a senior advisory board to guide its activities.
On questions regarding alleged links between the CJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, Ojha said he did not believe there was a direct connection, although he acknowledged that the AAP had extended support to the group.
Addressing the use of abusive language during protests, Ojha attributed some of the influence on young people to popular culture, including films and literature that frequently feature such language.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.