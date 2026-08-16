Avadh Ojha welcomes PM Modi’s AI training plan, stresses need for quality teachers

New Delhi: Educator Avadh Ojha has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on artificial intelligence (AI) training and free coaching for students, while emphasising that such initiatives can succeed only with strong teachers and effective implementation of government policies.

Speaking in Haridwar on Sunday, Ojha described the Prime Minister’s announcement as a positive step but said providing educational resources alone would not be sufficient. According to him, India also needs to focus on developing a highly skilled and effective teaching workforce to ensure that students benefit fully from government initiatives.