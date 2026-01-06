Auto retail sales rise 7.7% in 2025 as GST 2.0 sparks second-half revival: FADA

Construction equipment was the only laggard, declining 6.67 per cent year-on-year, reflecting slower infrastructure equipment replacement cycles. A key highlight of 2025 was the outperformance of rural markets, particularly in passenger vehicles. Rural PV sales rose 12.31 per cent, significantly outpacing 8.08 per cent growth in urban areas, underscoring the widening footprint of personal mobility beyond major cities.

Overall, urban auto retail grew 8.20 per cent, while rural markets recorded 7.31 per cent growth, indicating balanced participation across geographies.

The year 2025 also strengthened India's mobility transition story.

Electric vehicles (EVs) continued to gain traction, especially in the three-wheeler segment where EVs accounted for over 60 per cent of total retail in 2025. EV penetration in two-wheelers rose to 6.31 per cent, while passenger vehicle EV share reached nearly 4 per cent. At the same time, CNG emerged as a strong alternative fuel, particularly in PVs (21.3 per cent share) and CVs (11.81 per cent). December 2025 provided a strong year-end finish, with auto retail sales rising 14.63 per cent year-on-year to 2.03 million units.

