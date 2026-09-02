Auto PLI scheme draws Rs 45,477 cr investment, creates over 67,000 jobs: Kumaraswamy



Addressing the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Kumaraswamy said the next phase of India's automotive growth must focus on building scale, deeper localisation, innovation and making the country a global hub for advanced and green mobility technologies.

"The next phase must be about leadership, building scale, deepening localization, accelerating innovation and establishing India as a globally competitive hub for advanced and green mobility technologies," he said.

Kumaraswamy also said the government has enhanced the outlay of its scheme supporting electric two-wheelers by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 11,900 crore. The enhanced outlay is intended to support 45.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, he said.