Authorities crack down on drug sales near schools ahead of reopening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown ahead of the reopening of schools, authorities have seized five sacks of narcotic and addictive products allegedly stocked for sale to children and shut down 30 makeshift stalls that were being used to distribute them across parts of the city.

The operation was intended to shut down drug distribution points functioning under the guise of paan shops and lottery stalls. Inspections revealed that many of the lottery tickets displayed at these stalls were months old, indicating that the establishments were primarily being used as fronts for narcotics sales. It was conducted jointly by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the police as part of the ongoing Operation Toofan.