Author Kiran Karnik's new book explores India's emerging future, challenges

New Delhi: A new book by former NASSCOM president and author Kiran Karnik explores the forces shaping India's future, from artificial intelligence and migration to urban governance, shifting global power and social divisions, while examining whether economic growth alone can define the country's progress.

"Dusk or Dawn? Essays on India and The Emerging Tomorrow", published by Speaking Tiger Books, draws on Karnik's decades of experience across technology, government, academia and civil society to examine the opportunities and challenges facing India in a rapidly changing world.

The essays consider how advances in artificial intelligence could affect livelihoods and education, and how migration and an ageing population might reshape family life.

Karnik also examines persistent governance failures, including urban flooding and inadequate public services, alongside changes in global power dynamics and the nature of warfare.