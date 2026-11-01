Author Kiran Karnik's new book explores India's emerging future, challenges

New Delhi: A new book by former NASSCOM president and author Kiran Karnik explores the forces shaping India's future, from artificial intelligence and migration to urban governance, shifting global power and social divisions, while examining whether economic growth alone can define the country's progress.
"Dusk or Dawn? Essays on India and The Emerging Tomorrow", published by Speaking Tiger Books, draws on Karnik's decades of experience across technology, government, academia and civil society to examine the opportunities and challenges facing India in a rapidly changing world.
The essays consider how advances in artificial intelligence could affect livelihoods and education, and how migration and an ageing population might reshape family life.
Karnik also examines persistent governance failures, including urban flooding and inadequate public services, alongside changes in global power dynamics and the nature of warfare.
It also raises questions about identity, belonging and the unequal distribution of development benefits, asking what kind of society India wants to build and whether gross domestic product (GDP) is an adequate measure of its success.
"Informed by long experience and an insatiable curiosity about what lies ahead, 'Dusk or Dawn?' invites us to think beyond immediate crises and take a more active part in shaping the future," reads the book's description.
The essays in the book also explore the potential of stronger local institutions and India's diversity as ways to address the country's challenges and build a more inclusive society.
The Padma Shri awardee's previous books include "Decisive Decade" and "Crooked Mind". He served as president of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) from 2001 to 2008.
"Dusk or Dawn?", priced at Rs 699, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.