AUT urged to Allow Earned Leave encashment for aided college staff

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore, to allow Earned Leave (EL) encashment for teaching and non-teaching staff working in 17 government-aided colleges in the Coimbatore region.

In a petition the AUT pointed out that EL encashment has been delayed for staff in government-aided colleges while it has been provided to teaching and non-teaching staff working in government colleges in the Coimbatore region.

The State government stopped providing EL encashment to government employees, including college teachers, from 2020 citing fiscal stress during the pandemic, AUT Chairman (Zone IV) A Balasankar told TNIE.