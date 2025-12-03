Australia’s NiviCap scheme powers students in hassle-free digital loans

Australia has seen a sharp rise in international education demand, with the total number of overseas student visa-holders crossing 608,000 by late 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic benchmarks.
Indian students now represent roughly 17% of this cohort, cementing India as one of Australia’s strongest education corridors. Despite such strong demand, the study-abroad financing journey remains complex, scattered, and stressful for families, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
More than just being a loan provider, NiviCap provides straightforward, transparent education loans that cover tuition, living expenses, visa costs, and travel, with loans up to ₹45 lakh and competitive interest rates based on creditworthiness. Backed by the founders of ZIKSU, Australia’s homegrown fintech, it combines knowledge of the Indian market with on-the-ground experience in Australia.
The NiviCap App helps families with more than just loans. It also makes it easier for them to send and receive money, pick up students at the airport, and hold their hands when they arrive, so they don't have to figure things out on their own in a new nation. Everything from applying to getting money to living in Australia is designed to be quick, straightforward, and digital, with human help when it's needed most.
Strengthening this bridge of trust is the presence of Justin Langer, former Australian cricket coach, who supports NiviCap as its Brand Ambassador, resonating with the platform’s values of guidance, reliability, and mentorship.
Karthik Srinivasan, Founder, NiviCap, shared, “As an Indian-born Australian, I’ve lived the same journey that lakhs of Indian students aspire to every year. Today, around 5.2 lakh Indian students want to study in Australia, but only about 1.6 lakh make it, often because the financial process feels overwhelming, fragmented, or unclear. Nearly 80% depend on loans, yet many families struggle with documentation, cross-border regulations, and the emotional stress of managing finances across two countries. Having worked in banking across India and Australia, I’ve seen firsthand how these challenges can make academic dreams feel distant."
"That is why we built NiviCap App, not just as a loan platform, but as a holistic, industry-led support system for students and their families. ‘Fast. Fair.Family Approved.’ isn’t just our promise, it’s the commitment that shaped this platform.”