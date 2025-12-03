Australia’s NiviCap scheme powers students in hassle-free digital loans

The NiviCap App helps families with more than just loans. It also makes it easier for them to send and receive money, pick up students at the airport, and hold their hands when they arrive, so they don't have to figure things out on their own in a new nation. Everything from applying to getting money to living in Australia is designed to be quick, straightforward, and digital, with human help when it's needed most.

Strengthening this bridge of trust is the presence of Justin Langer, former Australian cricket coach, who supports NiviCap as its Brand Ambassador, resonating with the platform’s values of guidance, reliability, and mentorship.

Karthik Srinivasan, Founder, NiviCap, shared, “As an Indian-born Australian, I’ve lived the same journey that lakhs of Indian students aspire to every year. Today, around 5.2 lakh Indian students want to study in Australia, but only about 1.6 lakh make it, often because the financial process feels overwhelming, fragmented, or unclear. Nearly 80% depend on loans, yet many families struggle with documentation, cross-border regulations, and the emotional stress of managing finances across two countries. Having worked in banking across India and Australia, I’ve seen firsthand how these challenges can make academic dreams feel distant."