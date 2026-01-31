Australian Open final set for generational clash between Alcaraz and Djokovic

Melbourne [Australia], January 31 (ANI): World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic will face each other in the upcoming thrilling Australian Open 2026 final on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who is chasing his first Australian Open title, could become the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam and the youngest player to do so, according to the ATP.

The Serbian legend Djokovic is chasing his record-extending 11th Australian Open crown and a record-extending 25th major title overall.

The Spaniard Alcaraz made his debut at the Australian Open in 2021. Since then, the Tennis star has a superb win-loss record of 17-4.

The 38-year-old Djokovic made his Australian Open debut in 2005. Since then, the Serbian legend has tallied a 104-10 win-loss record at the tournament, including a record 10 Melbourne titles.

Alcaraz's run to the final at this year's Australian Open is also his best result in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Djokovic clinched the Australian Open titles in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

During the 2025 Australian Open, Alcaraz lost 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 to Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Djokovic lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals after retiring due to injury, having lost the first set 6-7(5), according to the ATP.

Alcaraz reached the finals after securing wins over Adam Walton 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round. He then defeated Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 in the second and Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 in the third.

Carlos secured a convincing win over Tommy Paul 7-6(6), 6-4, 7-5 in the fourth round. He then thrashed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarter-finals, followed by a thrilling semi-final over Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5.

Djokovic, on the other hand, registered a victory over Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. The Serbian legend then registered easy victories over Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in the second and Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in the third.

The 38-year-old then advanced to the quarterfinals via a walkover, while Djokovic moved into the semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injury at 4-6, 3-6, 3-1.

In the semifinals, Djokovic outclassed World No. 2 Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the summit clash.

Talking about their men's singles head-to-head, Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-4. Alcaraz and Djokovic's most recent meeting came in the 2025 US Open semi-finals, where Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Alcaraz is vying to join an ultra-exclusive club, while Djokovic is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title.