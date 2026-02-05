Australian delegation visits India to deepen education partnerships

Panaji: A 20-member Australian Transnational Education (TNE) delegation representing 16 universities and education providers visited India as part of the Australia-India TNE Week 2026, being held from February 1 to 6, officials said on Thursday.

The visit aimed to showcase Australia's strong transnational education capabilities and explore new pathways for collaboration, joint programmes, institutional partnerships and sustainable education models with Indian institutions, said a media release.

Led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the delegation attended the QS India Summit 2026 in Goa, the organisation said in the release.