Australian delegation of 12 businesses and research bodies joins BioAsia 2026 to forge India partnerships



He noted that this marks the Queensland government's third consecutive year of participation, supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade). Kaushal added that the engagement is expected to provide long-term benefits for both regions by improving the affordability and quality of the healthcare ecosystem.

The delegation includes academic and research leaders focused on translating Australian innovations into the Indian manufacturing landscape. Nagaraj Gopisetty, Business Development Manager at the Griffith University Institute for Biomedicine and Glycomics, highlighted the intent to collaborate in the vaccines, drug discovery, and diagnostics sectors. "We are looking at how to take innovations from the university and collaborating with the Indian ecosystem over here in the vaccines and drug discovery space and diagnostics," Gopisetty said, adding that Australian entities are looking to partner for "scale up and manufacturability with the Indian partners."