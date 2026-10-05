Australia tightens student visa rules for Indian students: What changes on EL3, visa hopping and family members | Explained

Australia has tightened its student visa system through a series of changes that affect how international students apply, continue their studies and bring family members to the country.

For Indian students, the changes come on top of Australia's decision in January 2026 to move India from Evidence Level 2 (EL2) to Evidence Level 3 (EL3) under the Simplified Student Visa Framework (SSVF).

The latest reforms, which came into effect on October 2, are separate from the EL3 decision. They apply broadly to international students and target what the Australian government describes as "visa hopping", along with the use of student visas for purposes other than study.

Australia remains open to genuine international students, but the government says the student visa is intended primarily for temporary stay for education.