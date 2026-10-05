Australia tightens student visa rules for Indian students: What changes on EL3, visa hopping and family members | Explained

Australia has tightened its student visa system through a series of changes that affect how international students apply, continue their studies and bring family members to the country.
For Indian students, the changes come on top of Australia's decision in January 2026 to move India from Evidence Level 2 (EL2) to Evidence Level 3 (EL3) under the Simplified Student Visa Framework (SSVF).
The latest reforms, which came into effect on October 2, are separate from the EL3 decision. They apply broadly to international students and target what the Australian government describes as "visa hopping", along with the use of student visas for purposes other than study.
Australia remains open to genuine international students, but the government says the student visa is intended primarily for temporary stay for education.
What changed for Indian students?
On January 8, 2026, Australia moved India from Evidence Level 2 to Evidence Level 3 under its Simplified Student Visa Framework.
The change also applied to Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan.
The Indian government confirmed the change in a written response to a Rajya Sabha question in April, stating that India's move from EL2 to EL3 effectively restored the arrangements that had existed before September 2025.
Evidence Level 3 is the highest level in Australia's three-level evidence framework. It does not mean that Indian students are barred from Australia or that an application will automatically be refused.
Instead, the evidence level helps determine whether an applicant needs to provide evidence of financial capacity and English-language proficiency with the Student visa application. The assessment also takes the education provider's evidence level into account.
Australia calculates evidence levels using immigration outcomes, including visa cancellations, refusals, fraud-related refusals, students becoming unlawful and subsequent protection visa applications. Fraud-related refusals carry the highest weighting in the calculation, at 40 per cent.
Why did Australia move India to EL3?
The Australian government described the January change as a response to "emerging integrity issues".
The change was an unusual out-of-cycle revision affecting several South Asian countries. Reporting at the time linked the move to concerns around the integrity of student visa applications and documentation.
The Australian government has not publicly characterised the EL3 change as a ban or restriction on Indian students. The stated position is that the measure is intended to strengthen the integrity of the visa system while continuing to facilitate genuine students.
What changed from October 2?
The October 2 reforms are a separate development.
They change three major aspects of the student visa system:
Who can apply for another Student visa while already in Australia
Who can bring partners and children
How students can change education providers or courses
Students face tighter rules on bringing family
Most Student visa applicants can no longer include a partner or dependent children in their application unless they fall within an exemption.
The exemptions include PhD students, students sponsored by the Australian or a foreign government, and eligible students from Pacific and ASEAN countries.
The government has also removed the option for Student visa holders to add family members later as "subsequent entrants".
Under the new rules, most temporary visa holders cannot simply enter Australia on another temporary visa and then apply for a Student visa from inside the country.
This affects people holding several temporary visa categories, including Working Holiday Maker and Skills in Demand visas.
Most current Student visa holders who want another Student visa must also apply from outside Australia unless they fall within a limited exemption.
If an applicant is required to apply offshore, they must also be outside Australia when the visa is granted. An application lodged in Australia when the applicant is required to apply offshore will be invalid.
There are exceptions.
Current students may still be able to apply in Australia in circumstances including progressing to a higher Australian Qualifications Framework level, studying a PhD, continuing school studies, needing up to 12 additional months to complete their course with the same provider, or being affected by an education provider default.
So a student who genuinely needs more time to finish a course is not automatically forced offshore.
Course and university switching is also changing
Students are also facing tighter restrictions on changing education providers.
As a transitional measure, non-school students must generally remain in their principal course for 12 months before transferring to another provider. The previous restriction was six months. Exceptions remain in certain circumstances, including where a provider or course ceases to be registered.
From July 1, 2027, students who want to change providers after arriving in Australia will need to apply through a new Student visa transfer stream and receive the new visa before starting at the new provider.
The new system will also restrict students from moving to a lower Australian Qualifications Framework level. Australia has specifically ruled out the pathway of arriving to study higher education and then transferring onshore to vocational education and training.
The government says the aim is to prevent students from using cheaper or lower-level courses to prolong their stay in Australia.
This does not mean that all course changes are prohibited. Genuine academic progression remains possible, including moving to a higher qualification level where the relevant requirements are met.
Can a student move from a master's to a lower-level course?
This is one of the most important changes.
Australia will allow legitimate progression at the same level or upwards under the Australian Qualifications Framework.
A student cannot use the student visa system to move down the qualification ladder simply to prolong their stay.
The government has specifically said students will no longer be able to arrive to study in higher education and then transfer onshore to vocational education and training.
For example, a student completing or studying a higher-level qualification cannot shift to a lower-level VET course as a way of extending their student stay.
The policy is aimed at cases where the educational course becomes a means of maintaining migration status rather than the reason for remaining in Australia.
What is "visa hopping"?
The Australian government uses the term for people who move repeatedly between temporary visas or courses in order to extend their stay without a genuine educational or migration pathway.
The government does not consider every move from one visa to another to be problematic.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has explicitly distinguished legitimate progression from abusive visa hopping. A student who completes a qualification, moves into a relevant higher qualification, then enters the skilled workforce is part of the migration system working as intended, according to the government.
The concern is with people repeatedly moving between courses or visas, including moving to lower-level courses that may have weak study requirements but allow them to remain in Australia.
What does this mean for Indian students planning to study in Australia?
For a prospective Indian student, there are now two different layers of scrutiny to understand.
The first is the EL3 evidence requirement, which can mean more documentary evidence of financial and English-language capacity depending on the applicant's country-provider combination.
The second is the new visa integrity regime, which affects where and how students can apply, whether they can bring family members and what they can do if they want to change courses or providers.
The two measures should not be confused.
Being from India does not mean an applicant is barred from Australia or automatically refused a visa. Similarly, EL3 does not mean that every Indian student must provide exactly the same documents. The Department's document checklist determines the evidence required for an individual application.
Australia remains a major destination for Indian students
India is one of Australia's largest sources of international students.
Australian government data shows that 145,012 Indian students were studying in Australia in 2025, making India the second-largest source country after China among students who commenced or continued study that year.
More recent Department of Education data shows that India accounted for 16 per cent of international students studying in Australia in the year to June 2026. China accounted for 23 per cent, followed by India, Nepal, Vietnam and Bangladesh among the five largest source countries.
The Department of Home Affairs recorded 48,536 Student visa grants to Indian nationals in 2024-25, compared with 50,516 in 2023-24 and 102,696 in 2022-23.
What about the visa fee?
The Student visa application charge has also increased.
The current Department of Home Affairs listing puts the Student visa cost at AUD 2,500, with limited concessions.
There will also be an additional financial implication for students who change providers once the new transfer visa stream begins in 2027.
SBS reported that the new transfer visa is expected to cost around half the standard Student visa charge, or about AUD 2,500 based on the fee structure discussed at the time. The exact future charge should be checked when the transfer stream is formally implemented.
What Indian students should check before applying
Students planning to study in Australia should now pay particular attention to:
Evidence requirements: Check the Department of Home Affairs Document Checklist Tool for the specific country-provider combination before lodging the application.
Financial evidence: If regular evidence requirements apply, provide the required financial documents at the time of application rather than assuming a declaration will be sufficient.
English-language evidence: Check whether the application requires documentary evidence of English proficiency.
Genuine Student requirement: Student visa applicants must answer questions about their circumstances, reasons for choosing the course and provider, and the benefit of completing the course. Each response has a 150-word limit.
Course progression: Students should have a clear academic reason for their chosen course and understand the consequences of changing providers or moving between qualification levels.
Family plans: Indian students should not assume that a partner or dependent child can be added later to the Student visa.
Onshore applications: Students already in Australia should check whether they fall within an exemption before applying for another Student visa. An invalid onshore application can have consequences for their immigration status.