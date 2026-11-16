Australia tightens family rules for post-study work visas, what Indian graduates need to know | Explained

Australia has tightened the rules for international graduates seeking to bring their spouses and children under the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485), restricting who can be included in applications and preventing family members from joining graduates through separate applications at a later date.
The revised rules came into effect on November 13, 2026, and apply to applications lodged on or after that date. The changes affect family members of international graduates, including Indian students, but do not alter the eligibility requirements for graduates applying as the primary visa holder.
Under the new provisions, graduates can generally include only family members who were already listed as dependants on their previous Student visa or first Temporary Graduate visa. These family members must also meet specific visa-status conditions.
For a first Temporary Graduate visa application, a spouse or child must currently hold a Student visa as the applicant's dependant, have held one on October 2, 2026, or have held one within the six months before the application. For a second Temporary Graduate visa, the family member must currently hold a Temporary Graduate visa as a dependant or have held one within the preceding six months.
This means a graduate who did not include their spouse or partner as a dependant on the earlier Student visa may generally be unable to add them to the post-study work visa application.
Who can include new family members?
The Australian Department of Home Affairs has specified three exceptions under which graduates can include new or existing family members who were not listed on their previous visa.
These apply to applicants who are nationals of Pacific or Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, those who completed a PhD while holding a Student visa, and those who completed a course fully funded by a foreign government while holding a Student visa.
Indian graduates who completed a PhD in Australia on a Student visa can therefore include family members who were not previously listed as dependants. Indian students who completed other qualifications will generally have to meet the previous-dependant requirement unless another exception applies.
Newborn children covered under separate provisions
The revised rules also provide for children born after a parent received their most recent Student or Temporary Graduate visa.
If a child is born outside Australia after the parent receives the visa, the parent can include the child in their first or second Temporary Graduate visa application. However, the child cannot be added after the graduate's visa has been granted.
A child born in Australia to a Temporary Graduate visa holder will automatically hold a Temporary Graduate visa as a dependant. The parent must notify the Department of Home Affairs about the birth.
All family members must apply together
Another major change concerns when and where family members must submit their applications.
The primary applicant must be physically present in Australia when applying for the Temporary Graduate visa. Eligible family members can be in Australia or overseas, but they must submit their applications at the same time as the primary applicant.
The department will no longer accept separate subsequent-entrant applications from family members seeking to join a graduate after the main visa has been granted. This requirement applies even to applicants who qualify under one of the exceptions for including new family members.
Department warns against invalid applications
The Department of Home Affairs has cautioned applicants against relying solely on the online ImmiAccount system to determine whether a family member qualifies.
The portal may allow applicants to enter the details of relatives who do not meet the revised eligibility conditions. However, the department has clarified that the ability to add a person to an online application does not establish their eligibility.
Applications submitted for ineligible family members may be declared invalid. This could affect their immigration status in Australia and, if their existing visa has expired, their ability to apply for another visa within the country. The department has also stated that decisions declaring such applications invalid cannot be merits-reviewed.
Applications submitted before November 13 will continue to be assessed under the rules in force on the date they were lodged.
The Temporary Graduate visa allows eligible international students who have completed qualifications at Australian institutions to remain in the country temporarily for work and further study. The Post-Higher Education Work stream generally provides stays of two to three years depending on the qualification, while the Post-Vocational Education Work stream covers eligible graduates of vocational qualifications.
The visa's primary eligibility requirements and existing work rights remain unchanged under the new family-member provisions.