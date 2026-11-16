Australia tightens family rules for post-study work visas, what Indian graduates need to know | Explained

Australia has tightened the rules for international graduates seeking to bring their spouses and children under the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485), restricting who can be included in applications and preventing family members from joining graduates through separate applications at a later date.

The revised rules came into effect on November 13, 2026, and apply to applications lodged on or after that date. The changes affect family members of international graduates, including Indian students, but do not alter the eligibility requirements for graduates applying as the primary visa holder.

Under the new provisions, graduates can generally include only family members who were already listed as dependants on their previous Student visa or first Temporary Graduate visa. These family members must also meet specific visa-status conditions.

For a first Temporary Graduate visa application, a spouse or child must currently hold a Student visa as the applicant's dependant, have held one on October 2, 2026, or have held one within the six months before the application. For a second Temporary Graduate visa, the family member must currently hold a Temporary Graduate visa as a dependant or have held one within the preceding six months.

This means a graduate who did not include their spouse or partner as a dependant on the earlier Student visa may generally be unable to add them to the post-study work visa application.