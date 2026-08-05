Australia India Institute details expanding joint doctoral pathways and health training in landmark study

"The Australia India Institute & University of Melbourne have launched a landmark report highlighting the impact of Australia-India collaboration in health policy, disability & education. Together, we're advancing research and delivering practical public health solutions," Green said in a post on X.

According to the report, the Australia-India health partnership has evolved from longstanding people-to-people ties into a strategic collaboration supported by frameworks such as the 2017 Health and Medicine Memorandum of Understanding, the 2020 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed in 2022.