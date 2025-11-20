Australia furthers educational partnership with India with vocational training delegation

Australia has taken a significant stride in strengthening its educational partnership with India by sending a 35-member Vocational Education and Training (VET) and edtech delegation to New Delhi.

The delegation, representing 24 Australian companies including Registered Training Organisations, TAFEs, non-university higher education providers, and education-management firms, is visiting India to explore new avenues of collaboration in skills training and curriculum innovation.

Hosted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in partnership with Global Victoria, Investment New South Wales and Trade & Investment Queensland, the delegation is taking part in Didac India 2025, a major education fair in New Delhi from November 18 to November 20, APN News reports.

During their visit, they will engage with Indian government agencies, industry bodies, and educational stakeholders to design future-ready curricula, scale edtech solutions, and forge pathways for lifelong learning.

This push aligns with broader, long-term bilateral initiatives. In 2023, Australia and India signed a mechanism for mutual recognition of educational qualifications, enabling smoother student mobility and cooperation between institutions.

Meanwhile, a consortium of six Australian universities from the Innovative Research Universities (IRU) network has signed a memorandum to deepen research collaboration, jointly deliver degrees in India, and develop innovative education models.

Furthermore, some Australian universities, such as La Trobe University and the University of Queensland, are expanding their Indian engagements via joint research and scholarship programmes.

According to the Australian government’s education strategy document, over 450 formal academic partnerships already exist between Australian and Indian institutions, with several joint PhD programmes and dual-degree offerings underway.