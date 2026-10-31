Australia expands biometric checks for Indian visa applicants, students may need to submit facial image

Indian students applying for Australian visas may have to complete an additional identity verification step after the Australian government expanded its biometric collection requirements from October 26, 2026.

Under the revised process, eligible applicants may be required to provide fingerprints and a facial image. The requirement applies to new visa applications lodged in India on or after October 26. Applications submitted before that date and visas already granted are not affected, the Australian High Commission said.

The change does not mean that every applicant must submit biometrics. The Department of Home Affairs will notify those who need to complete the process and provide instructions.

“From 26 October 2026, people lodging a new Australian visa application in India may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image,” the High Commission said in its announcement.