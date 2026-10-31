Australia expands biometric checks for Indian visa applicants, students may need to submit facial image

Indian students applying for Australian visas may have to complete an additional identity verification step after the Australian government expanded its biometric collection requirements from October 26, 2026.
Under the revised process, eligible applicants may be required to provide fingerprints and a facial image. The requirement applies to new visa applications lodged in India on or after October 26. Applications submitted before that date and visas already granted are not affected, the Australian High Commission said.
The change does not mean that every applicant must submit biometrics. The Department of Home Affairs will notify those who need to complete the process and provide instructions.
“From 26 October 2026, people lodging a new Australian visa application in India may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image,” the High Commission said in its announcement.
How will applicants submit biometrics?
Applicants who receive a biometric request may be directed to one of 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global. Those who meet the eligibility requirements may be able to submit their information digitally through the Australian Immi App.
The app allows eligible applicants to submit passport details and a live facial image. Applicants need a valid passport and an official biometric request letter containing a Visa Lodgement Number beginning with “AUI” to use this option. Those whose letters carry a different number must attend a biometric collection centre.
The High Commission has advised applicants to wait for an official request before booking an appointment or attempting to use the app. Notifications are generally sent by email to applicants or their authorised agents.
Will the new rules delay visa processing?
The Australian government does not expect the expanded requirements to adversely affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete the biometric process promptly after receiving instructions.
Students planning to begin courses in Australia should monitor emails from the Department of Home Affairs and allow time to complete any additional requirements. Failure to respond to a biometric request could affect the progress of an application.
Why has Australia expanded biometric collection?
The High Commission said the expansion is intended to strengthen identity verification, reduce fraud and protect applicants against identity misuse.
Australia already collects biometric information from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries. Extending the programme to India brings the country within this broader system as travel, education and other ties between the two countries continue.
The High Commission said biometric information would be handled in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws. It also said personal information would be processed and transmitted through encrypted channels, with safeguards for its secure handling.
Indian students and other visa applicants should follow the instructions in their official notification and consult the Australian Department of Home Affairs website for current requirements. Optional services offered by service providers do not influence visa processing times or the outcome of an application.