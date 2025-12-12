Australia expands access to fully funded research training program for international students

Under the scheme, scholars receive a complete tuition-fee offset for the entire duration of their program, alongside an annual living stipend ranging from AUD 35,010 to AUD 38,500.

Funding is available for up to two years for a Master’s by Research and up to three and a half years for doctoral candidates. Recipients are also covered by Overseas Student Health Cover for the full length of their degree.

Applications typically open between August and October, though deadlines vary across institutions.

The scholarship is available at Australia’s leading research universities, including the Australian National University, University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, Monash University and University of Queensland.