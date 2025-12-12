Australia expands access to fully funded research training program for international students

Australia’s Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarship continues to stand out as one of the country’s most competitive and comprehensive funding schemes for international research scholars, including a rapidly growing cohort from India.
Offered by the Australian Government and administered directly through universities, the RTP provides full financial support for students pursuing a Master’s by Research or a PhD.
Institutions assess applicants on academic merit and research potential, making the award especially sought-after among those aiming for advanced research careers.
Under the scheme, scholars receive a complete tuition-fee offset for the entire duration of their program, alongside an annual living stipend ranging from AUD 35,010 to AUD 38,500.
Funding is available for up to two years for a Master’s by Research and up to three and a half years for doctoral candidates. Recipients are also covered by Overseas Student Health Cover for the full length of their degree.
Applications typically open between August and October, though deadlines vary across institutions.
The scholarship is available at Australia’s leading research universities, including the Australian National University, University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, Monash University and University of Queensland.
Indian applicants remain eligible under current citizenship criteria, provided that at least two-thirds of their degree involves research. Universities evaluating applications place strong emphasis on prior research experience, including publications and project work.
Students who have previously held an equivalent scholarship, however, are not eligible for the RTP.
With its generous funding and broad institutional reach, the RTP continues to serve as a major pathway for Indian students seeking world-class research opportunities in Australia’s top universities.