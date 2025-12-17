Auroville literature festival begins, continues till December 21

VILLUPURAM: The second edition of the Auroville Literature Festival commenced on Monday and will continue until Sunday, December 21, at the experimental township of Auroville.

Speaking at a press meet at the Unity Pavilion on Tuesday, Jayanti S Ravi, Secretary of the Auroville Foundation and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, emphasised the festival’s role in promoting literature, cultural dialogue, and the ideal of human unity. “The festival brings together scholars, writers and thinkers from across the globe,” she said.

The week-long event is being conducted in four official languages designated by The Mother — Sanskrit, Tamil, French and English. Sanskrit represents the universal language of the township, Tamil honours the language of the land, French reflects Auroville’s historical connections with Puducherry, and English serves as the international medium.