Auroville Literature Festival 2.0 concludes

VILLUPURAM: The second edition of the Auroville Literature Festival (ALF 2.0) concluded with a valedictory session in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor and Chairman of the Auroville Foundation RN Ravi on Monday. The festival focused on the theme 'Five Dreams of Sri Aurobindo'.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi said, “Auroville offers a solution to the world beyond the human-centric era. Auroville is a sacred pilgrimage, where people from many countries live together. India is not merely a geographical entity, it is a civilisational power rooted in Vedic philosophy.”