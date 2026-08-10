West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari demands justice in RG Kar Medical College tragedy

"The state government and the health department are carrying out all necessary actions that fall outside the scope of the CBI investigation. Furthermore, the health department will take action against the racket responsible for the tragic incident involving our doctor. Today, I paid tribute to her; the 'Abhaya Trust' was inaugurated a few days ago. We will all work together under Ratna Didi's leadership to keep her memory alive. I have also directed the police to investigate matters outside the CBI's purview, specifically the cremation-related scam, and to take action against the individuals seen in the CCTV footage that day," he added.