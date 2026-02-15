Atrial Fibrillation: When chaos takes over heart’s rhythm

The AV node is located in the wall between the atria, near the bottom of the right atrium.

The AV node slows the signal just a little, like a traffic light, so that the atria have time to squeeze blood into the ventricles before they pump.

However, for millions of people, this internal symphony is suddenly interrupted by a jarring dissonance known as atrial fibrillation (or AFib).

When AFib takes hold, the conductor effectively drops the baton, and the heart’s electrical strings begin to quiver chaotically. Instead of a single, powerful signal, multiple erratic impulses fire simultaneously.

As Dr KK Narayanan Namboodiri, professor of cardiology at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), explains, against a normal rate of 60-70 beats per minute, AFib can send the atrial rate soaring above 300.

At this speed, the heart does not have time to absorb blood, and without adequate filling, it cannot pump effectively.