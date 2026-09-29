Union minister Athawale assures justice to parents of IIT Bombay student who died by suicide after exam row

Mumbai (PTI): Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday spoke to the parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode and assured them of justice for their son, who died by suicide.
"We will definitely ensure justice for your son," the minister told Sahil's father Ravindra Wakode, during a phone call.
Athawale said action should be taken against those responsible for the suicide. The Crime Branch is conducting a thorough investigation into the case, he said.
Sahil's parents are on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to seek justice for their son.
Sahil (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.