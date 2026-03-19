Atal Innovation Mission , Learning Links Foundation & Shell India Launch NXplorers Blended Learning Model

New Delhi: Shell India, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and Learning Links Foundation (LLF), launched the NXplorers Blended Learning Model - a digital framework that strengthens teacher capability and scales structured problem-solving across Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) nationwide. The partners also unveiled the NXplorers Coffee Table Book, showcasing the creativity and imagination of young innovators from ATL schools across India.

The NXplorers Blended Learning Model integrates in-person workshops with self-paced digital modules, enabling educators across diverse geographies to deliver NXplorers sessions effectively, consistently, and at scale. The model aims to accelerate the adoption of structured thinking and systems-based problem-solving among students, thereby strengthening the country's STEM learning ecosystem.