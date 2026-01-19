At WEF, Karnataka to focus on real-time investment

BENGALURU: A state government delegation led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil has departed to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 to be held at Davos-Klosters from January 19 to 23.

Patil said the state’s engagement at the WEF will have a strong emphasis on converting investment intent into on-ground implementation. “During the four-day programme, the delegation will take part in over 45 high-level engagements, including bilateral meetings, roundtables and ecosystem interactions, aimed at accelerating investor decision-making and project grounding in Karnataka,” he said.