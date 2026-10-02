Research, innovation key to meeting society’s needs: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday asked university students to cultivate their learning and knowledge, while emphasising high-quality research and innovation to meet the needs of society.
Addressing the 40th foundation day of Tripura University at Suryamaninagar in West Tripura district, he said the varsity was converted to a central university in 2017 for overall development of the state's higher education system.
"The university has a critical role in shaping the future of the students so that the state could meet its thrust for development, growth and prosperity", he said.
Saha said the authority must focus on AI and digital technology to enable the students to harvest their talents in the emerging connected world.
"The students shall not only focus on academic activities but also cultivate their learning and knowledge to meet the needs of society. Therefore, high-quality research and innovation should be given priority," he said.
Saha said education, research and innovation are the driving forces of 'Viksit Tripura' and the government remains committed to creating greater opportunities for students and empowering the youth to contribute meaningfully to the state's progress.
Five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with different institutions were signed during the event to introduce programmes on academic, entrepreneurship and industrial support.
Chandrasekhar Ghosh, the chairman of Bandan Group and the guest of honour in the convocation, said the state's highest educational institution must take initiative in producing IT professionals as a future-ready workforce.
"We have brought an IT company which is operating from New York, London, Dubai and Hong Kong. If we want to expand its activities to Tripura, the company requires IT professionals. I appeal to the government to focus on building IT professionals", he said.
Ghosh added that the Bandhan Group has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for Tripura University to establish an entrepreneurship development centre of excellence.
"Our target is to prepare at least 100 entrepreneurs by using Rs 10 crore, and we will support equity to them so that they can set up a venture in the future," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.