At SRCC centenary, PM Modi directs youth outreach towards long-term research and innovation

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on Made in India also had a generational dimension. Manufacturing, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation were presented as areas where young Indians can participate in building national strength rather than merely seeking opportunities abroad. Yet the address was not exclusively aspirational. PM Modi mixed his youth-focused message with pointed political attacks. His reference to the “Fragile Five”, Opposition criticism of economic data and his description of “Dimagi Naxals” showed that the outreach also carried a distinctly political edge.