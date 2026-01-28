At least six private schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails

Gurugram: At least six private schools in Gurugram received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday morning, said police.

The school management, police department, and district administration are on alert after receiving the email threatening to bomb the schools, they added.

According to the police, a search operation has been launched in all six schools, and students were also being evacuated from the school premises. Police teams and bomb squads are on the campuses along with sniffer dogs.