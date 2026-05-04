IIT Roorkee COMET’26 hosts talk on study abroad planning

PNN Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4: A growing shift among India's top students from aspirational to strategic overseas education planning was on display at IIT Roorkee's flagship career fest, COMET'26.

The event, organized by the Career Development Cell (CDC), the event reflected IIT Roorkee's continued emphasis on industry engagement, professional development, and global exposure, while providing students with opportunities to align their global education aspirations with long-term career goals.

The two-day fest, held on April 11-12, hosted major industry names including Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Bain & Co., CampusX, and NSE, and featured high-impact workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions with industry leaders who shared insights, experience, and transformative learning.

One of the silver sponsors, global education counseling firm eduVelocity Global, conducted an interactive postgraduate (PG) planning seminar to address this evolving student interest. More than 150 students attended the session led by Vinu Warrier, Founder and Managing Partner, and Riya Baid, Manager and Strategist, Post Graduate Admissions. The discussions focused on practical aspects such as program selection, application strategy, and building competitive profiles.

"We are seeing a clear shift in mindset. Students today are not just asking where to study, but why, and what it leads to. That clarity is shaping how they approach global education," said Mr. Warrier.

The participation levels at COMET'26 highlight a broader trend where students from premier institutes are increasingly seeking structured, outcome-driven guidance as global education pathways become more competitive and career-focused.

The response extended beyond the workshops, with students visiting the eduVelocity stall for one-on-one interactions, resume evaluations, and personalized guidance. Several students also participated in aptitude-based activities, receiving support with testing and interviews. Following the main event, a dedicated PG aptitude testing and counseling session was held for MBA students on April 17, with further group sessions scheduled for April 24 and 25.

(PNN & ANI)