At Anandakalakendram, art and nature come together in harmony

A small drive away from the heart of the city, one can find nature in a nutshell. Here, birds wake you up with their chirrups, squirrels come seeking food as you munch breakfast, and the trees offer comfort.

Adding to this charm is a house nestled amid the greenery. It’s a perfect canvas where paintings of nature and life live alongside their creator, Vincent Samuel, and his wife, Vimala.

Anandakalakendram, at Kanjirankulam near Neyyatinkara, is where the happiness of creativity meets the bliss of natural beauty.