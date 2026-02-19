At AI India Summit: Friends-turned-foes Altman, Amodei's clenched fists photo fuels rivalry narrative



In a post on X, Altman wrote that everyone deserves to use AI and OpenAI is committed to free access. He added, "Anthropic serves an expensive product to rich people. More Texans use ChatGPT for free than total people use Claude in the US, so we have a differently-shaped problem than they do."

According to Open AI's own January estimates, they have over 700 million active weekly users, whereas Anthropic's estimates that they have around 18 million active across any month, even as the Claude AI gained rapid popularity, doubling its user base.

Further, he alleged that "Anthropic wants to control what people do with AI--they block companies they don't like from using their coding product [including us]..."

While Anthropic says its mission is to be an AI safety and research company that builds "reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems".

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company whose "mission is to ensure that artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity".