At 95, Kerala craftsman keeps temple flag tradition soaring

KANNUR: A 95-year-old resident of Kannur’s Trichambaram has been quietly keeping a unique tradition alive for more than six decades. For over 65 years, P T Achutha Warrier has been sewing colourful flags used in temple festivals across Kannur. Achutha Warrier’s dedication and determination have made him highly respected in his field.

Known for his skill and precision, he has become the go-to person for temple committees and devotees looking for well-crafted festival flags.

People from different parts of the district approach him to prepare flags. Over the years, the demand for his work has grown so much that his flags have even made it outside the state.

“I started sewing clothes at the age of 18 and started making flags at 35,” Achutha Warrier said. “Making a flag requires patience and dedication. It usually takes about seven days to complete one flag, while it can be finished in around four days if I work continuously without break. I first stitched flags for the Trichambaram temple.”Despite his age, Achutha Warrier continues to hand stitch the intricate designs on the flags.

The patterns usually vary depending on the deity. Common designs featured on flags include eagles, lions, elephants, and ox — each crafted carefully by hand. At times, his disciple, Laxmanan, also assists him in completing flags.

He continues to work on an old sewing machine. Although he once tried using a modern motorised machine, he later returned to the traditional one. According to him, the old machine helps him achieve better precision and perfection in stitching.

Achutha Warrier receives orders for flags mainly from November to April every year. During this period, temple committees and devotees approach him to prepare specially designed flags for festivals. On average, he stitches around nine flags a year.

This year, he has prepared a flag for a temple in Karnataka. Over the years, his handcrafted flags have travelled to several states, including Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“Temple flags usually come in red, white, and black,” he says. He uses high-quality cotton to make the flags because they are hoisted high and remain exposed to the sun for long periods. He also does not use polyester in the making of his flags.

At present, the nonagenarian has stopped sewing clothes and now focuses entirely on stitching temple-related items.

This story has been written by Jithul Narayanan of The New Indian Express.