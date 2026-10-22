At 17, he is helping women across India build financial literacy

An important component of the programme is its Community Resource Person (CRP) model, which aims to extend learning beyond individual workshops. Rehaan has trained 40 CRPs through the Bandhan and Bengal Shristi collaborations, equipping them to share the material with others. These CRPs are included in the 420 direct learners; people reached through subsequent teaching are not included in that total. The project has also developed teaching videos, multilingual resources and a website to enable participants and facilitators to revisit the curriculum.