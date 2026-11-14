At 15 years and 232 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in men's T20 cricket

Sooryavanshi heads into the assignment with recent international experience behind him. During India’s tour of New Zealand, he featured in two T20Is and made an impressive 45 off just 19 balls in a blistering opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma. The pair added 133 runs in only 7.1 overs, setting the tone for India’s innings in that contest. India went on to win the series 3-2.