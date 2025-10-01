AstroSat completes 10 years of cosmic discoveries, says ISRO

AstroSat, India's first multi-wavelength astronomy satellite, has completed a decade of scientific observations, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

With a lift-off mass of 1,515 kg, AstroSat was launched into a 650 km orbit by a PSLV-C30 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on September 28, 2015.

AstroSat has made remarkable discoveries in the last ten years, including the detection of far-ultraviolet (UV) photons from an astonishing distance of approximately 9 billion light-years — captured using the sharpest and widest-angle UV eye in space — the discovery of very fast-spinning black holes, and numerous other findings on X-ray emission from binary stars in the Milky Way, IANS reports.

"India's first observatory dedicated to astronomy. On this day 10 years ago, #AstroSat, India's first multi-wavelength astronomy observatory, was launched by ISRO (.sic)," the space organisation said in a post on social media platform X.

"From black holes to neutron stars, from the nearest star Proxima Centauri to the first-time detection of FUV photons from galaxies 9.3 billion light years away, AstroSat enabled groundbreaking insights across the electromagnetic spectrum from UV/Visible to high energy X-rays (.sic)," ISRO added.

In a blog post, ISRO stated that AstroSat is capable of simultaneously studying the universe in a wide range of energies, including UV, visible, and high-energy X-rays, making it a strong instrument for comprehending numerous cosmic events.

It began its scientific journey by resolving a 20-year-old puzzle about a red giant star that was exceptionally bright in both UV and infrared.

Its notable discoveries include the emission from the Butterfly Nebula, which is three times larger than previously thought; X-ray polarisation studies; a star reliving its childhood; and merging galaxies.

Notably, AstroSat has around 3,400 registered users from 57 nations worldwide.

The ISRO-operated satellite collects data from five scientific payloads to research a variety of astronomical phenomena such as black holes, quasars, and supernovae, so contributing to a better understanding of the universe.