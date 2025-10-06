Astro-tourism in Ladakh gets boost from IIA initiative to train local guides

BENGALURU: India is popular for many types of tourism -- eco, rural, wildlife, mountain, heritage and so on. But the latest trend gaining popularity is astro-tourism, wherein locations ideal for star-gazing are attracting those interested in the celestial wonders unfolding in the dark, clear skies.
With astronomy and observing celestial bodies becoming popular, astro-tourism is gaining popularity, drawing many to observe the skies. This was first introduced in Hanle, a historic village in Hanle River Valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh, known to be a star-gazing paradise as it offers ideal conditions — dark, clear skies.
The region, located in Eastern Ladakh, was also declared as Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) in December 2022, where enthusiasts and researchers from the world over gather to study and observe stars in the Milky Way galaxy as well as neighbouring galaxies, nebulae, planets and other celestial wonders.
Hanle houses the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT), a 2-meter optical-infrared telescope, besides the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) telescope and High-Altitude Gamma Ray Telescope Array (HAGAR).
To help locals benefit from astronomy, experts from Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) trained 24 Ladakhi locals to become astro-guides and help tourists visiting Ladakh in 2022.
The concept is slowly gaining traction and over 40 Ladakhis have been trained, given telescopes and encouraged to help visitors and researchers. Interestingly, astro-tourism is now helping improve ecotourism and the number of homestays in the region.
An expert from the Hanle observatory said that while HDSR is best known for its dark night skies, there is a need to regulate tourism in Hanle. So astro-guides in other parts of Ladakh are also being trained.
This is helping Ladakhis who left their homes post-education, for cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, to reverse-migrate to their home towns to reap the benefits of astro-tourism.
“The skies in other Himalayan regions are not as dark as Hanle, but some pockets have potential. People are approaching us from other regions to become astro-guides and promote astro-tourism,” the expert added.
Now, IIA has placed 6-7 cameras in different locations of Ladakh. Many homestays, too, have telescopes at their premises to attract people. Niruj Mohan, head of outreach section at IIA, said the local community has been trained to become astro-tourism guides.
The science-driven concept is empowering locals and astro-tourism is becoming popular in the region. Apart from other occupations, during night hours they work as ‘HDSR Astronomy Ambassadors’ for visiting tourists.
He added that they were also having discussions with other state governments in the Himalayan region to popularise astro-tourism, train locals and make them astro-guides.
Many astro-entrepreneur companies and semi-government agencies are also offering star-gazing schemes and training people.
Astro-guides were seen popularising astro-tourism during the recently held HDSR star party during September 18-23, 2025, organised by IIA, Department of Wildlife Protection of UT Ladakh and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.
Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, Director, IIA, said Hanle has a unique and promising position for astronomy and research.
The dark skies and transparent atmosphere make observations and photographing unique and faint celestial objects easy and ideal, which is difficult from other locations.