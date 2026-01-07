Astha School holds ‘Shuttle Smashers 2025’ championship in Odisha

Over 150 teams from different UG colleges, B-schools and corporate houses took part in the competition.

The team from Raja Madhusudan Dev Degree College crowned the championship title in Men’s Double UG league, while the team from Astha School of Management emerged as the champion in Women’s Double B-school league.

Similarly, teams from BSNL and Orissa Institute of Fire Engineering and Safety Management were the champions in their respective categories in the Corporate league. International Para Badminton player Deep Ranjan Bisoyee graced the valediction ceremony.