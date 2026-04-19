Assurance Guaranteed

For most of her 20s, Aditi Mishra believed consistency meant never missing a workout—spin before work, strength after, yoga on “rest” days. By 32, her body pushed back: persistent shoulder pain, frequent colds, and unrefreshing sleep. “I wasn’t unfit. I was just permanently tired,” says the Bengaluru-based product manager.

Her diagnosis wasn’t injury or weakness, but chronic under-recovery. And she’s not alone. Across gyms and running clubs, recovery is quietly replacing intensity as the real marker of fitness. Rest days are planned, sleep scores scrutinised, and breathwork and mobility have entered everyday routines.

“There is a clear increase in overuse injuries among non-athletes, and much of it is tied to inadequate recovery,” says Dr Rakesh Nair, a knee replacement surgeon from Mumbai. Sudden spikes in activity and poor movement patterns only worsen the problem.

Modern exercisers aren’t just training—they’re sitting for long hours, sleeping poorly, and carrying chronic stress. Exercise becomes an added load on an already taxed system. Without recovery, the damage builds quietly.

“When tissues don’t get enough time to repair, micro-damage builds up. Tendons can degenerate, cartilage can wear down, and bones may weaken… Constant inflammation leaves the musculoskeletal system more fragile and injury-prone,” says Dr Nair.

The signs are rarely dramatic: lingering soreness, stiffness, poor sleep, irritability, and stalled progress—the grey zone where effort increases but results don’t.

When tissues don’t get enough time to repair, micro-damage builds up. Tendons can degenerate, cartilage can wear down.

Dr Rakesh Nair, knee replacement surgeon

Rohan Nair, 48, discovered this the hard way. He began running thrice a week to manage stress. “Running was my stress relief. Stopping made me anxious,” he says. Within 18 months, he developed plantar fasciitis and chronic back pain. His physiotherapist advised him to shift the focus from mileage to recovery: fewer runs, more sleep, breathing drills, and strength work.

His physiotherapist shifted the focus from mileage to recovery: fewer runs, more sleep, breathing drills, and strength work.

Certain injuries are telltale, says Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant in orthopaedics at Gleneagles Hospital. “Tendon problems like Achilles tendinopathy, tennis elbow, and plantar fasciitis usually develop gradually… Stress fractures and recurring muscle strains are also red flags.” Even persistent joint pain without a clear cause often signals under-recovery.

Reframing rest is key. “Rest is an active part of training, not a sign of weakness. The goal is to balance load and recovery so the body adapts,” he adds.

Recovery doesn’t mean inactivity. Walking, swimming, yoga, and mobility work improve circulation without adding strain.

This isn’t about doing less, but about making space for recovery. In a culture obsessed with pushing harder, fitness is finally learning that progress often begins there.

This story has been written by Sneha Mahale.