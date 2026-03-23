Association of University Teachers cautions TN government on move to relax land norms for colleges

SALEM: The Association of University Teachers (AUT), Tamil Nadu, has raised concerns over the State government's move to consider requests from private colleges to relax land norms, warning that it could lead to the diversion of land meant for education to other uses.

The concern arose after a government letter dated March 10, which said that requests from self-financing arts and science colleges set up before 2014-15 to reduce their land requirements would be examined on a case-by-case basis. Private college managements have been seeking to apply the reduced land norms introduced in 2014 to older colleges as well, so they are treated on par with newer institutions.