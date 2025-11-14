Association of Indian Universities suspends Al Falah University's membership over Red Fort blast links

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) revoked the membership of Al Falah University, which is under the scanner in connection with the Red Fort blast case, on Thursday, officials confirmed.

"It is intimated that, as per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities(AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing," said AIU Secretary General, Pankaj Mittal, to PTI.

"However, it has come to notice that Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing. Accordingly, the membership of AIU was accorded to Al Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect," she added.

Restrictions imposed on university

The university is no longer allowed to use the name or logo of AIU, and it has been asked to remove the logo from the official website, a top official informed.

Connection to Red Fort blast

This comes amid the Red Fort blast in Delhi, which killed 13 people and injured several, hours after the busting of a "white collar terror module" and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors.

The arrested doctors were linked to Al Falah University, which is under the scanner of investigating agencies.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with membership of Indian Universities.

It provides a forum for administrators and academicians of member universities to exchange views and discuss matters of common concern.