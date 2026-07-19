UP teacher suspended after Class 2 student locked in classroom

Jaunpur (UP), Jul 19 (PTI): A Class 2 student was inadvertently locked up inside a classroom at a primary school here, leading to the suspension of an assistant teacher responsible for the error, an official said on Sunday.
District Basic Education Officer Sameer has suspended assistant teacher Krishna Kumari in connection with the incident that took place on Friday at a primary school in the Banpurva area of Pariyanv gram panchayat under Sirkoni block of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, the official said.
Block Education Officer of Mungra Badshahpur has been appointed to probe the incident, he said.
On Friday, a video circulated on social media platforms showing the student locked up inside the classroom, appearing helpless as he was seen through the window.
It was discovered that the school staff had unwittingly left him locked inside and departed.
Upon seeing the crying child, villagers rang up the school staff, who returned after about an hour-and-a-half, unlocked the door and brought him out.
The child's parents had also arrived at the school.
Following the surfacing of the video, the District Basic Education Officer sought an immediate report from Sirkoni Block Education Officer Amresh Singh.
The BEO's inquiry established that the student was locked inside the classroom on Friday, and held assistant teacher Krishna Kumari responsible for the lapse. She was suspended with immediate effect.
During the suspension period, Krishna Kumari will be attached to the Upper Primary School in Pariyanv.
The BEO has been directed to complete the inquiry in a fair and time-bound manner and submit a report.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.