Assistant professors in Coimbatore want vacant posts in B.Ed colleges filled

COIMBATORE: Assistant professors have urged the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to fill up vacant posts at the government B.Ed colleges through guest lecturers as a temporary measure.

A faculty member at a B.Ed college, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that seven government B.Ed colleges are functional in the state, and since 2009, not a single regular appointment has been made.

"For instance, the sanctioned regular teaching staff strength at the B.Ed College for Women in Coimbatore is 22. At present, 11 teaching staff work in regular posts, five work as guest lecturers, and the remaining posts are vacant. Although workload has increased, existing teaching staff manage classes considering the students' education needs," he said.